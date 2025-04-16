Bhubaneswar: Odisha has secured the top position in India under the Lakhpati Didi initiative, the flagship programme of the Union Government that empowers rural women to earn Rs 1 lakh or more annually through sustainable livelihoods.

As of April 13, Odisha has created 14,41,074 Lakhpati Didis, completing 82 per cent of its 17.59 lakh potential Lakhpati identified and surpassing all other states.

The mission has been implemented by the Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM), under the Department of Mission Shakti, and aligned with the objectives of the centrally sponsored National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM). Through a mission-mode approach, the state has forged a powerful model of decentralised planning, local leadership, and structured livelihood support.

The transformation began at the grassroots, with a door-to-door identification campaign to find Potential Lakhpati Didis (PLDs). Community Support Staff (CSS), SHG leaders, and OLM officials carried out household-level surveys, mapping income levels, skills, and aspirations.

These women weren’t just identified, they were trained, encouraged, and mentored. Individual Business Development Plans (BDPs) were created for each Potential Lakhpati Didi, offering them pathways to expand or diversify their existing economic activities based on their environment and capacity.

To bring this plan to life, the state launched onsite training sessions in every corner of rural Odisha. Master trainers supported women in acquiring technical and entrepreneurial skills, be it tailoring, mushroom cultivation, livestock farming, or food processing.

The training was customized, practical, and empowering, turning traditional knowledge into business strategy. The state government’s financial and policy reforms significantly accelerated the programme’s reach and depth. The Revolving Fund (RF) was increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000, while the Community Investment Fund (CIF) was substantially enhanced from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 60 lakh.

Many eligible beneficiaries also got benefits under the Subhdra Yojana. The government also offered zero-interest loans up to Rs 10 lakh for prompt repayment, easing the burden of credit for rural entrepreneurs which enabled the Women SHGs to start or expand their small enterprise.