Bhubaneswar: More than 8 lakh Lakhpati Didis have been created in Odisha so far, out of which 1.66 lakh belong to aspiration and tribal districts.

This was revealed during the district-level workshop on 'Lakhpati Didi Initiative' conducted today across the state.

The event was a grand success with participation of 4000 participants including all steering committee members, community support staff, Lakhpati didis, Community influnecers, line department officials etc.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida greeted all participants of the workshop and appealed to strengthen the Government’s flagship “Lakhpati Didi Initiative”.

Odisha Government has announced “Lakhpati Didi Sahayika Yojana” through which all Community Support Staff (CSS) will work for creation of Lakhpati Didis. As the Community Support Staff (CSS) are one of the key stake holders to drive Lakhpati Didi initiative at household level, more importance has been given to improve their capacity building and understanding level to ensure the visibility and amplification in creation of more Lakhpati Didis, Parida said in a video message.

The Minister said that till date more than 8 lakh Lakhpati Didis have been created in Odisha. For achieving the desired target, onsite training of Potential Lakhpati Didis and Business Development Plan (BDPs) are being conducted throughout Odisha.

Total of 16.44 lakh PLDs have been trained and 11 lakh Business Development Plans(BDPs) have been prepared for achieving the goal during 2024-25.

For effective implementation of Lakhpati Didi initiative, state and district level steering committees have been constituted. In order to give hands-on support to all the Community Support Staff (CSS) for mobilization towards creation of more number of Lakhpati Didis till time more than 22 thousand CRPs undergone training.