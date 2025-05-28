Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch has unearthed a major online betting scam and arrested two key accused who allegedly duped a Jajpur-based man of over ₹1.08 crore over a span of two and a half years.

According to the Crime Branch, the complainant fell prey to a fraudulent online cricket betting scheme between August 2022 and January 2025. Lured by fake websites—www.dream444.com and www.dream666.com—the victim initially invested small sums through PhonePe, hoping for quick returns. As the scam progressed, he ended up transferring over ₹1.08 crore from his account as well as from accounts of his wife, friends, and staff.

Investigators said the fraudsters used WhatsApp, Telegram, and social media advertisements to promote fake gaming apps that promised high returns. Victims were tricked into sharing sensitive data like UPI credentials and OTPs and were encouraged to make payments to multiple "mule" bank accounts.

Following a complaint lodged at the CID Cyber Police Station on May 1, 2025, a technical probe revealed that the accused were running phishing websites and misusing personal data to open fake bank accounts.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rohan alias Sk Wasiul Islam (29) of Raipur Pashimbarh, Contai, West Bengal, and Jyoti Prakash Pallai (36) of Press Colony, Unit-III, Bhubaneswar

Both were produced in the OPID Court, Cuttack. The case is registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the IT Act, the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, and the OPID Act.

During the raid, police seized several incriminating items, including passbooks, cheque books, mobile phones, SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and a GST certificate. Multiple bank accounts connected to the fraud have also been frozen.

The Crime Branch warned the public against downloading or interacting with suspicious gaming apps and websites promoted via unsolicited messages or social media. Citizens are urged to report any cyber fraud immediately by calling the cyber helpline at 1930 or filing a complaint on www.cybercrime.gov.in.