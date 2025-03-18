Bhubaneswar: Over two years after murder of then Odisha Health & Family Welfare Minister Naba Das, the Crime Branch carried out investigation actively into the high-profile murder case.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan informed it in Assembly today.

Sharing the updates on Naba Das murder case in the House, the Minister stated that justice is yet to be meted out to family of former Health Minister.

"The way the investigation should have been conducted and justice should be served, it did not happen, leading to dissatisfaction among family members. Following request, the investigation into the murder case started actively from today. As part of investigation, a Crime Branch team reached Naba Das' house and recorded the statements of family members," Harichandan said.

The Crime Branch team reportedly recorded the statements of Naba Das' dauaghter Dipali Das, who is former Jharsuguda MLA, and his son Bishal Kumar Das, in connection with the case.

Recently, slain Naba Das' wife had written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for a meeting to request him for CBI probe into the murder case.

Naba Kishore Das, the BJD leader, was assasinated in broad daylight on January 29, 2023. Security personnel Goapl Das engaged for traffic control during a meeting scheduled to be attended by him at Brajarajnagar, allegedly fired at him while he was alighting from his car.

The accused was arrested on charges of murder. However, the BJP and Congress as opposition parties had been demanding for the CBI investigation into the sensational murder case questioning the probe process carried out by the Crime Branch.