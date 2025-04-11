Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch has arrested one more member of an interstate cybercrime gang that duped a BJD leader of Rs 1.4 crore recently.

The Cyber Crime Unit of the Crime Branch had earlier arrested seven members of the gang, including a woman, from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in connection with the duping case.

Amanullah Khan (34), another member of the cybercrime gang, was arrested from Hyderabad in Telangana. During investigation, it was learnt that Rs 27 lakh had been transferred to Amanullah’s account, said the Crime Branch in a statement today.

The BJD leader had lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch on January 13.

As per the complaint, an unidentified person reached out to the BJD leader through social media and persuaded him to engage in online stock trading with guarantees of attractive returns.

The BJD leader had transferred substantial amounts to various accounts provided by the members of the cybercrime gang between November 13, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

However, he could not withdraw money from his investment. The BJD leader later realized that he had been duped.

On the basis of the complaint, the Crime Branch had registered a case under various Sections of the BNS and Information Technology Act and launched a probe in this regard.

Khan was produced in a local court in Hyderabad and brought to Odisha on transit remand. He has been produced in the SDJM court in Bhubaneswar, added the Crime Branch.

The police have seized various incriminating items including mobile phones, SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and bank passbook from Khan’s possession.