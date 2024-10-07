Pipili: A crocodile was spotted today in the Daya River, creating panic among locals at Kanti village under Pipili Block, which is situated around 26.3 km away from Bhubaneswar city.

The villagers gathered on the banks of the river to see the crocodile for the first time in their locality.

Amid various reports of casualties due to crocodile attacks in the coastal belt of the state, the crocodile seen in the Daya River frightened the villagers living near the water body.

Though the villagers informed the forest department about the crocodile sighting in the river, the concerned officials have yet to reach the spot.

Daya River, a branch of Kuakhai River - a distributary of Mahanadi River, passes through various places including Bhubaneswar before joining Chilika Lake.

With the rise in water level in the Mahanadi basin following the release of water from the Hirakud dam, the locals suspected that the giant crocodile might have entered the Daya River from Mahanadi River.

Two days ago, a crocodile was spotted in the Kuakhai River on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.