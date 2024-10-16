Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Jagannath temple at Odisha’s Puri town have introduced certain crowd control measures at the shrine during the holy month of Kartika.

The new measures introduced by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will be implemented from October 18.

The devotees will be allowed to enter the 12th century shrine through the Singhadwar (Lions’ Gate) and the Paschima Dwar (West Gate) only as part of the crowd control measure from October 18, said the SJTA today.

“No one will be allowed to exit the temple through the Lions’ Gate from October 18. The devotees can exit Jagannath temple through the remaining four gates. These measures have been introduced to ensure smooth darshan of the deities in the holy month of Kartika,” it added.

However, the crowd control measures will not be applicable to the servitors and employees of Srimandir, said the SJTA.