Bhadrak: Tension erupted in Gudupokhari Bazaar in Bhadrak district following a scuffle between two groups over some petty issues. The Bhadrak District administration following the incident has imposed curfew in the area under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Section 163.

The curfew restrictions imposed in the Gudupokhari Bazaar will remain in force till 10 am on September 21. The assembly of people within one km of the bazaar has also been prohibited by the district administration.

Dhamnagar Tehsildar Deepak Sahu said the situation is under control after imposition of the BNSS Section 163. With the help of the police, the district administration has pacified the unrest.

Sahu further informed one platoon of force has been deployed and another one is kept on standby.

The Tehsildar has been given the charge of the Executive Magistrate to maintain law and order in the area.

Three persons have been arrested by the Dhusuri Police in connection with the group clash. Due to the group clash five persons have been injured. Of them, one critically injured was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital.