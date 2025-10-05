Bhubaneswar: The administration has clamped curfew in several areas of Odisha’s Cuttack city following violent clashes between two groups during Goddess Durga idol immersion procession on Saturday.

The prohibitory orders have been clamped in several areas under Dargha Bazar, Mangalabag, Cantonment, Lalbag, CDA-2, Purighat, Jagatpur, Markat Nagar, Badambadi, 42 Mouza, Cuttack Sadar, Bidanasi and Malgodown police limits in Cuttack. The curfew will remain in force for 36 hours, said Police Commissioner S. Devdutta Singh.

Prior to this, the administration imposed restrictions on internet services in parts of the Silver City to contain the situation.

According to a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Satyabrata Sahu, the use and access of social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and other online communication channels have been prohibited. The restrictions came into effect from 7 pm today and will remain in force till 7 pm on October 6 in areas under Cuttack city.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik have urged the people to maintain peace in the aftermath of the violence during the Durga idol immersion procession.

Several people, including some police personnel, sustained injuries when violent clashes erupted between two groups during the Durga idol immersion procession in the wee hours of Saturday.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a 12-hour bandh in Cuttack on October 6 (Monday) to protest the incident.