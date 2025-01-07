Keonjhar: In a horrifying incident, a staff of a private finance company had a narrow escape while his relative died after an irate customer allegedly mowed them down with his car over loan installment payment in Bansapal block of Odisha's Keonjhar district.

The deceased was identified as Bubu Mahanta of Baneikala village within Sadar police limits. He was accompanying his relative Manoj Mahanta, a staff of Bajaj Finance Limited, to collect a loan EMI from a customer when the incident took place.

As per reports, the accused customer, identified as Ram Singh of Sukra Sahi within Nayakote police limits, had taken a loan for a bike from Bajaj Finance. Since he had paid his loan installment, Manoj along with Bubu had gone to his place to collect the dues.

However, when asked to pay the EMI, Ram Singh flew into a rage and a heated argument ensued. While Manoj warned him of consequence in case of loan default and left, Ram Singh followed the duo with his four-wheeler. Once they had gone upto a distance, Ram Singh picked up speed and rammed his car into Manoj's bike. As Bubu was riding pillion, the car mowed him down while Manoj fell at a distance and sustained critical injuries.

Nayakote police, on getting information, rushed to the spot and shifted Manoj to the nearest hospital. An investigation is initiated and efforts are on to nab the accused, official sources said.