Bhubaneswar: The Block Development Officer (BDO) of Cuttack Sadar and his wife were critically injured after their car skidded off the Marine Drive in Odisha’s Puri district and fell into the Kushabhadra river today.

The incident took place while the couple was returning home after visiting the Sun Temple at Konark in the afternoon.

As per reports, the car skidded off the Marine Drive between Konark and Puri and fell into the river while the BDO was taking a turn to park the vehicle near a hotel.

Fire Brigade personnel from a nearby training centre rushed to the spot and rescued the BDO and his wife from the vehicle.

The injured couple was immediately taken to Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). Their condition is stated to be critical.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and retrieved the vehicle from the river.