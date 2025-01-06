Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has extended the deadline for completing the e-KYC process for ration card beneficiaries to January 31, 2025. The move aims to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries can fulfil the requirement.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said only 85% of eligible individuals have completed their e-KYC. The deadline extension allows the remaining 50 lakh beneficiaries to complete the process, he said.

Beneficiaries have been urged to complete their e-KYC at local Electronic Public Service (EPS) outlets or ration distribution centres. The minister also said that new ration cards will be issued after all eligible beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS) complete the e-KYC process.

To facilitate the process, government officials have been directed to assist beneficiaries living in Odisha and Odias currently residing in other states.