Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided that there will be no further extension for completing the e-KYC process for ration card holders, with the deadline set to expire on February 15. This was informed by Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today.

Speaking to reporters, Patra said 37.85 lakh beneficiaries under the state’s food security programme are yet to complete their e-KYC verification. He urged them to finish the process within the next few days to avoid losing access to essential benefits.

“The government has already provided ample time for beneficiaries to complete their e-KYC. There will be no extension beyond February 15. Any ration card without a completed e-KYC will be cancelled, and the holder will have to surrender it,” Minister Patra said.

Beneficiaries have been urged to complete their e-KYC at local Electronic Public Service (EPS) outlets or ration distribution centres. New ration cards will be issued after all eligible beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS) complete the e-KYC process.

To facilitate the process, government officials have been directed to assist beneficiaries living in Odisha and Odias currently residing in other states.