Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today declared unseasonal rain as a natural calamity and promised to provide compensation to farmers for their crop loss.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced this after receiving the damage assessment report from district collectors.

He also announced Rs 291.65 Crore as compensation for farmers, who were affected due to the unseasonal rain in December last year, from the State Disaster Response Fund.

Reports said that farmers with 33% crop loss or above due to unseasonal rain, will receive the compensation amount.

As per the report submitted to the state government, a total of 6,66,720 farmers have suffered crop loss exceeding 33% on 2,26,791 hectares of land due to the low pressure-induced unseasonal rain in Odisha.