Bhubaneswar: Police have recovered decomposed body of a woman from the banks of Daya river on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar today. The mutilated body was found near Daya bridge in Lingipur Milan ground within Dhauli police limits. Villagers first spotted the body and informed the police.

Though the identity of the deceased has not yet been established, police said they suspect the incident took place around 10-12 days ago. It is also suspected to be a case of murder as the woman's body bore multiple injury marks. Her belongings too were found beside her body.

On getting information, Dhauli police arrived at the spot and started investigation. An un-unatural death case has been registered and probe has started to identify the woman, said IIC PK Nayak.