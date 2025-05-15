Bhubaneswar: In a bid to enhance students’ skills and boost employability, the Odisha Government is set to introduce finance and investment modules at the undergraduate level.

Announcing the initiative, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj stated trainers from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will visit Degree colleges across the State to train students in areas related to finance and investment. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between the Odisha Higher Education Department and the NSE in Bhubaneswar to formalise the collaboration.

Per the Minister, the training programme will be structured in two levels: Level 1 will include 20 hours of instruction, while Level 2 will extend to 30 hours.

The focus of the initiative will be on improving financial literacy among students.

Officials from the Higher Education Department noted the partnership will also promote investor awareness, equipping students with the knowledge to make informed financial decisions and actively participate in the securities market.

This initiative is expected to enhance students’ employment prospects in sectors such as securities markets, mutual funds, investment advisory services, and the broader Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector. Officials also highlighted the move will strengthen industry-academia collaboration within the State.