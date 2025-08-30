Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to strengthen action against offences targeting Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, the Odisha Government today delegated investigative and arrest powers to police officers in the ranks of Inspector and Sub-Inspector.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors will now have the authority to carry out arrests, investigations, and prosecutions before special courts in cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Earlier, these powers were vested only with officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

The Government exercised its authority under Section 9 of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 to implement this change.

The notification further clarified henceforth, police officers of the said ranks can exercise powers under the relevant provisions of the BNSS/CrPC within their jurisdiction while dealing with atrocity cases.

This delegation is made with a view to preventing and effectively addressing offences under the Act, the notification stated.