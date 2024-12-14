Bhubaneswar: In order to ensure fair and smooth paddy procurement, the Odisha Government has put strict measures in place at mandis (market yards) across the State.

Official sources said enforcement teams have been deployed in the border areas to keep a vigil so that paddy from other states does not enter and are not sold in the mandis.

Presently, paddy procurement for kharif season is going on in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Koraput, Jharsuguda and Nabarangpur districts. The registered farmers are being provided ₹2,300 as minimum price of paddy per quintal and ₹800 as input assistance.

As many as 40 enforcement teams including around 120 officers and staff have been deployed in the border areas of the respective districts.

“Prompt action is being taken on paddy vehicles from outside the state. Massive awareness is being carried out as well. The district administrations have been instructed to report the enforcement teams on any such incident immediately,” the official sources added.

If required, more enforcement teams will be deployed in the respective districts in a phased manner. The teams have been empowered to take immediate action and seize the vehicle, if there is any complaint of irregularity. The concerned Civil Supply Officers of the respective districts will take appropriate steps for the same, the official sources added.

The district collector of that concerned district will decide on the officers deployed.