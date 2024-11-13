Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the distribution of Subhadra Yojana's third phase of first financial aid, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today advised the potential beneficiaries of the scheme to link their mobile numbers to a single bank account to get the money.

"Around 5 lakh women have been excluded from the scheme due to mismatches in their mobile numbers and bank accounts. A list of 2.67 lakh women whose applications were rejected has been forwarded to each block for verification and corrections," said Parida.

"Many applicants have linked their mobile numbers to multiple bank accounts, which caused issues in verification. I urge them to link their mobile number to just one bank account," she said.

Parida expressed hope that the majority of the beneficiaries would receive the third phase of the first instalment, set for disbursal on November 24.

"If any genuine beneficiary still misses out, they will receive their benefit in the fourth and final phase," she assured.

Worth mentioning, Rs 5,000 will be credited to the bank accounts of eligible women beneficiaries at a programme scheduled to be attended by union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram in Sundargarh district on November 24.

More than 20 lakh beneficiaries will be benefitted in the third phase under Subhadra Yoajana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the scheme on September 17. The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two instalments in a year under the scheme. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana.

The scheme will be implemented within 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose.