Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister and Women and Child Development Minister, Pravati Parida, assured financial assistance to the all eligible beneficiaries under the Subhadra Yojana. She made this announcement in response to a query in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Parida stated women aged 21 years or above and below 60 years as of July 1, 2024, can apply for financial aid under the scheme. Additionally, women who turn 59 after receiving two installments in the first phase will continue receiving assistance until they reach 60 years of age.

So far, the Odisha Government has disbursed ₹50,32,93,85,000 as the first installment of the first phase among 1,00,65,877 beneficiaries. In the second installment, 98,82,092 beneficiaries received a total of ₹49,41,04,60,000, the minister informed in a written reply.

Dabugaon BJD MLA Manohar Randhari sought details on the total financial assistance provided under the scheme and the disbursal criteria for beneficiaries who turn 59 after receiving two installments.

Under the Subhadra Yojana, the Odisha Government provides ₹5,000 twice a year directly to the bank accounts of eligible women. To qualify, applicants must be between 21 and 60 years of age as of the designated date, with the Aadhaar card serving as the final reference for age verification.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2024, following the formation of the BJP Government in Odisha.