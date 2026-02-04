Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida flagged off three Tourism Caravans at Dhauli today. Caravan tourism offers visitors an exclusive and immersive way to explore destinations, providing greater flexibility, privacy and freedom of movement.

Speaking on the occasion Parida said these caravans will enable tourists to experience Odisha’s serene natural landscapes at their own pace, supported by well-designed amenities that combine convenience with sustainability.

Caravan tourism is well-established in several European countries and Odisha’s venture into this segment aims to attract young travellers, adventure seekers and offbeat explorers who seek experiential and nature-based travel, she added.

Addressing the gathering, Bhubaneswar-Ekamra MLA Babu Singh said this will help the tourists to explore the new destinations with more comfort and safety. He lauded such initiatives of the government.

Delivering his welcome address, Director of Tourism Department Deepankar Mohapatra said caravan tourism will also facilitate tourist dispersal beyond conventional destinations, supporting balanced regional development and reducing pressure on traditional tourism hubs.

This was launched by the Department of Tourism under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) mode, operated and managed by Sand and Pebble Tours. The department has identified destinations with significant tourism potential such as Hirakud, Similipal, Daringbadi, Deomali, Talsari, Pentha, Mangalajodi, Jiranga and other pristine locations across the State for caravan-based tourism experiences.

The first trip was moved to Talsari in Balasore. A couple Annada Prasad Padhy and Archana Padhy as customers received their first tickets for the journey.

Among others Bhubaneswar Block chairperson Nirupama Sahoo, Dhauli sarapanch Chandan Mallick among others were present where Additional Secretary Rudra Narayan Dash delivered a vote of thanks.