Bhubaneswar: At a state-level training programme in Bhubaneswar, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida appealed to people, particularly women, to abstain from making reels and using social media during the upcoming festive season.

Parida, who also holds the Women and Child Development portfolio, said just as women observe fasts during festivals, they should similarly avoid social media and reels for the time being.

She further urged participants to extend support to at least five underprivileged women in their respective districts. The training session focused on the Prevention of Women from the Domestic Violence Act, 2005, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, and was held at the Lok Seva Bhawan.

Speaking at the event, social activist Sophia Sheikh said reels and social media are among the major factors contributing to the rise in domestic violence cases against women.

The programme was attended by Principal Secretary Subha Sharma, government officials, and legal experts and delegates from each district.