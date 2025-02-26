Bhadrak: The Odisha government will allocate Rs 10 crore for the development of the Baba Akhandalamani Temple at Aradi in Bhadrak district. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Earlier in the day, Deputy CM Parida, Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Bhadrak MLA Sitansu Sekhar Mohapatra, and Bhadrak Collector Dilip Routray offered prayers at the temple.

Following the rituals, Parida declared that the Tourism Department would provide Rs 10 crore for the development of the temple and its surroundings.

Expressing gratitude, Minister Suryabanshi Suraj thanked the Deputy CM for the announcement and said the state government would ensure all necessary arrangements for the temple’s upliftment.