Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida is scheduled to visit six districts of Odisha from August 8 (Friday).

Parida will visit Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir and Sonepur during her five-day tour, said the office of the Deputy Chief Minister today.

The Deputy Chief Minister will review the implementation of various initiatives of the Women and Child Development, Tourism and Mission Shakti departments during her visit to the six districts, it added.

Parida will also visit the Kotia group of villages in Koraput district and review various developmental projects being executed by the state government.

“Parida will grace the distribution of third installment of Subhadra Yojana at Koraput on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 9,” said her office.

It is worth mentioning here that both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have been claiming ownership over the Kotia group of villages since last several decades.

The Odisha government has launched several developmental projects in Kotia in recent years to counter the intrusion of Andhra Pradesh officials.