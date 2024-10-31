Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida is scheduled to visit London for a week starting November 2.

Parida will attend an event titled ‘Tourism odyssey: Strengthening ties with diaspora and industry leaders’ in London.

The Deputy Chief Minister will highlight the potential of the tourism sector in Odisha at the London event.

Parida’s visit to the European city is expected to attract foreign tourists to Odisha and boost investment in the tourism sector in the state.

Parida, who also holds the Tourism Department, had earlier announced that the state government is planning to formulate an adventure tourism policy to attracts tourists from other states and countries to Odisha.

The Deputy Chief Minister had revealed that the state government would focus on adventure tourism, eco-tourism and agri-tourism.

“Odisha has beautiful hills, forests, rivers, lakes and long coastline. We can create foolproof adventure tourism in Odisha. The state government will develop trekking routes in hills and mountains and set up ropeways at important tourist places. We will also develop other facilities to attract tourists,” the Deputy Chief Minister had said.