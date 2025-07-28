Bhubaneswar: In a significant move aimed at strengthening the fight against organised crime in the state, Deputy Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Bhabani Shankar Bhoi, has urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to introduce a new law on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Bhoi has proposed the formulation of the Odisha Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (OGASAPA). He said the law would serve as a powerful tool to tackle rising incidents of gang operations, land grabbing, extortion, illegal mining, drug trafficking, contract killings, and other organised criminal activities that have been expanding across different parts of the state.

The existing legal frameworks, including the BNS, BNSS, and UAPA, are inadequate in dealing with the complex and financially entrenched nature of modern criminal syndicates, Bhoi said in his letter. He opined that a state-specific Act is urgently required to provide the legal muscle needed to dismantle criminal networks operating with impunity.

Key provisions proposed under OGASAPA:

1. Preventive detention of habitual offenders and gang leaders.

2. Attachment and seizure of property of gang members to disrupt their financial backing.

3. Establishment of special courts for fast-track trials.

4. Improved coordination among police, intelligence, and revenue departments.

5. Special powers for law enforcement to intercept, monitor, and neutralise gang networks.

Bhoi emphasised that the proposed law would not only act as a deterrent but would also instil public confidence in the state's ability to maintain law and order. Citing the success of similar laws in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, he pointed out that these Acts have led to the dismantling of major crime syndicates and the recovery of assets worth crores.

He recommended that a committee be formed, comprising representatives from the Home, Police, Law, and Revenue Departments, to initiate the drafting process. The proposed OGASAPA, he said, could be a “game-changer” in restoring public safety and ensuring swift justice.