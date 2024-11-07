Bhubaneswar: Reemly Mohanty, a Bhubaneswar-based designer, is all set to showcase Odisha’s traditional handloom weaves at India Fashion Week in London on November 16.

Reemly is the only designer from Odisha to get an invitation to showcase her works at the London event.

The theme of this year’s India Fashion Week in London is sustainability. Accordingly, Reemly will showcase her contemporary works that blend traditional handloom with modern designs.

Apart from Reemly, many renowned designers from across the country have been invited to the coveted event in London.

The fashion designer from Odisha has been invited to the prestigious event due to her contribution to the fashion industry.

“I am very much happy as I have got an opportunity to showcase Odisha’s art and cultural heritage at a global platform,” said Reemly.

Reemly’s Design Studio will unveil the exquisite Odisha handloom collection ‘NILA-A Azure Charm’ at the event. Her collection is a stunning fusion of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary elegance inspired by the serene beauty of Odisha’s Art and Heritage.

Reemly’s collection for the London event is inspired by blue colour, which holds a special significance in Indian culture.

“Blue is the colour of the sky. Blue is the colour of the ocean. Blue is the colour of Lord Vishnu. Lord Shiva in his Blue form is a representation of the infinite, the eternal, and the unchanging reality amidst the ever-changing cosmos. The colour Blue is a representation of the sky and the sea, symbolizing Lord Shiva's omnipresence and omnipotence. As Lord Shiva drank the poison from Samudra Manthan to save the universe, his throat turned blue and he is known Nilakantha,” said Reemly while elaborating the significance of blue colour in Hindu mythology.

It is worth mentioning here that India Fashion Week, London, is a premier fashion event that showcases the latest Indian fashion and design. Renowned designers, models, and industry professionals from around the Globe are invited to the event.