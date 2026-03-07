Bhubaneswar: A devotee from Uttar Pradesh died after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest while visiting Jagannath temple at Odisha’s Puri town today.

The deceased has been identified as Anand Kashyap of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Kashyap along with his family members visited the 12th century shrine in the afternoon. He reportedly collapsed near the outer barricade (Bahara Katha) in front of the sanctum sanctorum.

Kashyap’s family members with the help of officials of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) rushed him to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Kashyap died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest, said a doctor of the DHH.