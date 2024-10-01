Bhadrak: Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania visited Bhadrak district today to assess the situation following the recent communal tension in the region.

After the assessment, DGP Khurania appealed to the public to stay away from rumours circulating on social media.

"The police are handling the situation, and it will surely improve. However, I urge everyone to avoid spreading or reacting to rumours on social media," he said.

Meanwhile, normalcy is slowly returning to Dhamnagar and Bhadrak areas. Authorities have suspended internet services throughout Bhadrak district until tonight as a precautionary measure.

Strict security measures remain in place in Bhadrak town, Dhamnagar, and Dobal, prohibiting large gatherings.

The administration has permitted supermarkets to operate between 6:00 AM and 8:00 PM.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Eastern Range, Satyajit Naik, said that the decision to restore internet services will be made after a thorough review of the situation.

Police have made more arrests related to the violence, which stemmed from a Facebook post. A total of 27 persons have been arrested in Bhadrak, 10 in Dhamnagar, and 17 more from surrounding areas.

A violent clash erupted between two communities in Santhia area over the social media post on Friday afternoon. The violence later spread to Dhamnagar area.

The mob allegedly pelted stones at the police forces that tried to prevent the group of people from intensifying violence.