Cuttack: On charges of accepting bribe from a builder, two police officials were suspended by Odisha DGP YB Khurania today.

The DGP issued suspension orders against Inspector Ranjan Biswal and Sub-Inspector Abhishek Pradhan after receiving complaints against the two officials.

Per the DGP order, the two police personnel will report to the Northern IGP during the suspension period. They were working with the Sambalpur Police Headquarters.

Biswal was working at the Sambalpur Police Station when the bribe charge was levelled against him.