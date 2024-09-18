Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has extended the service period of Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania till August 16, 2026.

The Home Department today issued a notification in this regard.

The state government has extended the service period of Khurania till August 16, 2026 so that he would complete the minimum tenure of two years as the DGP of Odisha.

“The government has been pleased to extend the service period of YB Khurania, IPS, till August 16, 2026 to make his tenure minimum two years as DG of Police as per the OM dated May 18, 1977 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs,” read the notification.

Khurania, a 1990-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer, was appointed as the DGP of the state on August 16 this year.

Prior to his appointment as the DGP in Odisha, Khurania was on Central deputation and was serving as the Special Director General (DG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), Western command.

Khurania was appointed as the DGP of the state a few days after his repatriation to Odisha cadre.

Khurania was serving as Additional DGP (Provisioning) in Odisha prior to his deputation to the Centre.

The senior IPS officer had also served as the Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police.

This apart, Khurania had been posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nayagarh, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts in Odisha.

He had served as southern range & northern range DIG and Director, Biju Patnaik State Police Academy.