Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has taken strong action against the ongoing mass leave of District Revenue Ministerial Employees, which has been continuing since August 11, following a call by the Odisha Rajaswa Amala Sangha.

In an urgent communication to all district collectors, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Deoranajan Kumar Singh, said that the indefinite strike is causing serious disruption in official work across districts. The absence of field-level revenue staff has led to delays and dislocation of essential public services, creating hardship for the general public.

The government termed the conduct of the striking employees as “totally unbecoming” of responsible government servants and a violation of service rules and conduct guidelines.

Collectors have been directed to immediately refuse leave applications and ensure the regular attendance of employees. Show-cause notices are to be issued to those absent without authorisation, and their salaries will be withheld for the period of absence. The unauthorised leave period will also be treated as a break in service and recorded in the service book.

The letter further instructed that major disciplinary proceedings be initiated against employees for deliberate and serious violations of service conditions and misconduct.

On the other hand, Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari has issued a stern warning to members of the Odisha Rajaswa Amala Sangha.

Speaking on the matter, the minister said the government is prepared to ensure the delivery of revenue services to the public even without the participation of striking employees. He emphasised that any neglect of public duties will lead to the stoppage of salaries under the 'no work, no pay' principle.

Pujari appealed to the employees to call off their mass leave and return to duty, saying that solutions can be achieved through dialogue. He clarified that the cadre restructuring demand, one of the key issues behind the protest, does not fall under his department’s purview. However, he assured that the government is ready for discussions to resolve the matter.

The minister added that the cadre restructuring proposal has already been forwarded to the relevant department, and taking mass leave while it is under consideration is unacceptable.

Pujari also cautioned that if the agitation continues, the government will be compelled to take necessary action to restore normalcy in public service delivery.