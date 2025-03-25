Bhubaneswar: In a move to enhance efficiency in administration and remove employees with questionable integrity, the Odisha Government has directed all departmental Secretaries to regularly review the performance of officers and staff.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, in a letter to the Secretaries on Monday, has emphasised the need to strictly adhere to the earlier directive issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department on September 24, 2019, regarding the premature retirement of Government employees.

Ahuja has noted many departments had failed to implement the directive effectively, undermining its intended purpose. “This not only brings inefficiency in the system, but highly detrimental to public interest also,” the letter stated.