Bhubaneswar: The disrespect shown to Lord Jagannath during the staging of an Odia Jatra has triggered massive outrage in Odisha.

A written complaint has been lodged at Badambadi police station in Cuttack after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, Kanha Swain, an artiste of Singhabahini Jatra troupe, was seen showing disrespect to the idol of Lord Jagannath during the staging of an Odia Jatra.

The video was reportedly recorded during staging of play ‘Bada Bedardi Kala Saanta’ at Nachuni in Khurda district on September 16.

In the video, the artiste was seen removing garlands and ceremonial shawls from the idol of Lord Jagannath at the stage.

He later tied the idol in a towel and left the stage with the idol hanging from his shoulder.

The incident has angered many social media users as well as devotees of Lord Jagannath.

The social media users have urged the authorities to take stringent action against the artiste, the director of the play and the proprietor of the Jatra troupe.

One Abhishesh Das Nayak has lodged a complaint in this regard with Badambadi police.

On the basis of the complaint, the police have launched a probe into the incident.