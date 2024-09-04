Bhubaneswar: The iconic Bali Jatra will kick off on the banks of Mahanadi river in Odisha’s Cuttack city on November 15.

The Cuttack district administration today conducted the first preparatory meeting for the mega trade fair. The trade fair will continue for eight days till November 22.

Senior officials of the district administration were present at the meeting.

The last date for submitting writings for this year’s Bali Jatra souvenir is September 30.

Bali Jatra usually begins on the occasion of Kartika Purnima and continues for around a week.

The annual trade fair is organised on the banks of Mahanadi in the Silver City to celebrate the glorious maritime history of Odisha.

Traders from across the country, corporate houses and government agencies usually open their stalls at the fair.

Thousands of people from several districts of Odisha visit the fair to buy household goods, decorative pieces and wooden items among other things.

Hundreds of food stalls also come up at the fair to serve varieties of cuisines to the people.

The state government had accorded the state festival tag to Bali Yatra a few years ago.

It is worth mentioning here that the trade fair could not be held for two years (2020 and 2021) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.