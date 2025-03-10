Bhubaneswar: Several districts in Odisha are expected to experience soaring day temperatures, reaching 40 degrees Celsius or above, over the next five days, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

The Centre forecasted maximum temperatures will rise to 40 degrees Celsius or above in isolated areas of Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, and Jharsuguda districts. However, minimum temperatures across the State are expected to remain steady during this period.

Yellow warning has been issued for the abovementioned districts, effective for two days starting from March 13.

In next 24 hours, maximum temperature in Bhubaneswar and neighbourhood areas is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius, with partly cloudy skies expected, the Centre added.

Today, Boudh recorded the highest day temperature at 39.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Malkangiri at 37.2 degrees Celsius. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 33.8 degrees Celsius and 32.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.