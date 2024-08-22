Bhubaneswar: A senior resident doctor of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack city will be rusticated on charges of raping two women patients on August 11.

Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) in Odisha, Santosh Kumar Mishra, has directed the authorities of SCBMCH to rusticate accused Dilbag Singh Thakkur (32).

Thakkur, a native of Madhya Pradesh, is a senior resident doctor at the Cardiology Department of SCBMCH.

The Health and Family Welfare department had constituted a three-member committee headed by the DMET to probe the incident. The other members of the committee were SCBMCH Superintendent Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra and Joint DMET Roma Rattan.

The Mangalabag police had earlier arrested the accused doctor after registering a case in this regard. The cops had also recorded the statements of the victims under Section 161 and 164 of CrPC.

As per the allegations, Thakkur raped the two women patients when they went to him for examination of heart-related issues on August 11.

The victims are the mother and aunt of a second-year MBBS student of SCBMCH.

A group of MBBS students of the institute had allegedly thrashed Thakkur over the incident.