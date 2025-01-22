Cuttack: A Doctor was held in Cuttack district while accepting bribe of ₹2,000 to issue favourable post mortem report.

Based on a complaint against Dr. Biswanath Adhek, Surgery Specialist of Badamba CHC in Cuttack, the Vigilance Officials laid a trap and nabbed him while receiving ₹2,000 bribe as second installment from the complainant. The complaint mentioned Adhek demanded ₹5,000 from the complainant to provide favourable post mortem report of his deceased son and assured to produce favourable evidence in the Court during trial.

Few days back, the complainant provided ₹2,000 bribe to the Doctor as pet the demand.

Today, the Vigilance recovered ₹2,000, the second installment of the bribe money, from the possession of Dr. Adhek and seized.

Vigilance official sources stated simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Dr. Adhek from disproportionate assets angle.

In this connection, the Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No.1 dtd.21.01.2025 U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.

Further investigation is in progress against accused Dr. Adhek.