Bhubaneswar: A doctor was reportedly bitten by a venomous snake while performing his duty at a primary health centre (PHC) in Odisha’s Kendrapara district during cyclonic storm ‘Dana’.

The doctor, identified as Babul Mohanty, has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Medicine Department at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack city.

Mohanty had been deployed at a PHC in Mahakalpara area of Kendrapara to provide emergency healthcare to the people during the cyclone.

Mohanty was reportedly bitten by a venomous snake while he was relieving himself in the open in the wee hours of October 25 (Friday). As per reports, the PHC does not have a toilet for the health staff.

However, Kendrapara Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO) Sachidanand Mishra claimed that Mohanty was bitten by a snake while he was asleep at the PHC on the intervening night of October 24 and 25.

“The doctor was immediately administered a dose of the anti-snake venom (ASV) injection. He was later shifted to the SCBMCH in Cuttack. He is now undergoing treatment at the ICU of Medicine Department of SCBMCH. His condition is improving. We have talked to him. It is expected that he will be fine very soon,” Mishra said.

Notably, cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ made alandfall at Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district between 1.30 am and 3.30 am of October 25 (Friday).