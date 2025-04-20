Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Medical Association (OMSA) has threatened work boycott and mass resignation if the state government fails to fulfill its seven-point charter of demands within a month.

The OMSA made this announcement after holding its general body meeting in the capital city here today.

The doctors affiliated to OMSA have sought the immediate implementation of Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) in the state. At least 18 states in the country have already implemented the DACP for doctors serving in government hospitals, they claimed.

Besides, the doctors pleaded for cadre reconstitution, which has not been done in Odisha for last seven years.

Besides, the OMSA urged the state government to provide DACP, incentives for postgraduation and other benefits to the dentists in Odisha.

Similarly, the doctors’ body urged the government to take into consideration the contractual period of the adhoc doctors while implementing the DACP.

In addition to this, the OMSA requested the government to maintain transparency while transferring doctors from one place to other. “The doctors who have already served in KBK region for five years should be shifted to other places as per their preferences,” said the OMSA.

The association also pleaded for health insurance for all doctors working in government officials. Besides, they urged the government to make the necessary changes enabling the Director of Health Services to issue the appraisal reports of the doctors.