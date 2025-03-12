Paradip/Jagatsinghpur: In a tragic mishap, a man was charred to death after the vehicle he was driving suddenly caught fire in Paradip in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Chandikhole-Paradip State Highway 53 late in the night around 10.45 pm. The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

As per reports, the car, a Honda i20 bearing registration numebr OD05-AJ-8592, was heading towards Paradip when it suddenly went up in flames near Pitambarpur village in Biswali. Locals who witnessed the horrifying incident in the middle of the road said the incident was so sudden that the driver could not rescue himself and was burnt alive. They immediately informed Paradip Lock Police nearby and the Kujanga Fire service department who rushed to the spot to douse the flames but by then, the car was completely gutted.

Though police arrived at the spot as soon as they were informed, they are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. An investigation into the incident has immediately been initated and police are trying to identify the deceased after getting to know the car registration number which was from Cuttack, official sources said.