Berhampr: In a tragic mishap, at least seven persons sustained injuries, three of them critically, after a trcuk rammed into a Bolero on Ganjam-Khurdha border in Odisha. The collision was so severe that the vehicle driver's hand got severed on the spot. All injured victims have been immediately rushed to Balugaon hospital for treatment.

As er reports, a Bolero carrying several people was returning from Ghatagaon Tarini in Keonjhar district. It was heading towards Berhampur after the darshan when the driver tried to overtake a truck near Jali Sankha.

Just as the Bolero was picking up speed to get past the truck, another speeding truck approaching from behind rammed into it. The head-on colllision left seven people in the vehicle injured. Three of them sustained critical injuries while the Bolero driver's hand was torn away.

Locals assembled at the spot and alerted the police. All the injured victims were shifted to the hospitalin Balugaon. The accused truck driver,however,managed to flee the spot. Sources said the stretch has become has a site of frequent mishaps due to undergoing work on NH 16.

Official sources said a case has been registered and police have started investigating the circumstances leading to the accident. Efforts are on to track the truck involved in the mishap and the accused driver.

Meanwhile, the incident has highlighted the need for stricter traffic rules and awareness on safe maneuvering of vehicles specially on highways, to curb such mishaps.