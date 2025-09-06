Binka/Subarnapur: A vehicle carrying ganja (dry cannabis) went up in flames after in the middle of the road after the driver reportedly set it afire in Binka in Odisha's Subarnapur district today.

The incident occurred around 6.45 am on the main road near Binka Nua Bazaar.

The vehicle - an Innova without a number plate - was gutted within minutes along with the cannabis, under the impact of the blaze. Though the exact reason behind the fire is still under investigation, it is suspected that the driver torched the car and fled in fear of getting caught amid an ongoing crackdown on ganja smuggling in the district.

As per reports, police had recently intensified crackdown on ganja and drug smugggling under Operation Prahar and was busting many trafficking networks in the region. On Saturday morning, when the driver was smuggling the contraband, the vehicle suddenly halted mid-way after its front tyre burst. Gripped with panic and fear of arrest, he got out of the car.

Then on the pretext of getting the flat tyre fixed, the driver doused the car with petrol and struck a matchstick before fleeing the spot. Eyewitnesses claimed that another Innova car came along the same route and then made a U-turn to pick up the driver as flames engulfed the contraband-carrying vehicle.

Some of them immediately called up the Fire Services who reached on the spot soonafter and contained the blaze.

Police said they are probing the amount of ganja that had been destroyed. The details of the vehicle is also being probed as it was not registered. Further details are awaited.