Cuttack: In a major clampdown on sale of banned drugs, Excise and Drug Control sleuths carried out a joint operation and seized a significant cache of cough syrup and other illegal medicines from a pharmaceutical farm while arresting two persons in this connection in Odisha's Cuttack district late on Wednesday night. The incident was reported in Sumandi village within Sadar police limits.

The two arrested persons including the farm owner and his aide were identified as Jayram Sahu and Prafulla Kumar Jena, respectively, and at least 32 types of illegal medicines seized from their possession.

As per reports, Sahu owned a medicine farm named Krishna Medicine from where he and Jena used to trade and store spurious drugs including cough syrups. They used to then supply these to various medicine stores.

Acting on specific inputs, a joint team of Excise and Drug Control departments carried out a sudden raid on the medicine farm and seized the spurious drugs.

Further investigation is underway.