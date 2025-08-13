Jagatsinghpur: Days after a man was hospitalised following poison consumption over harrassment by cops during detention, similar allegations surfaced in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district with a youth accusing Marine Police of third degree torture.

The youth Bijuram Dalei of Dhanurbelari village reached out to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Satyajit Das and alleged that he was abused and assaulted for over two hours in police custody for no fault of his. He also complained that the IIC was acting out as he was drunk.

As per Dalei's complaint, he had gone to the Marine Police Station with a complaint. But instead of hearing him out, the police staff started beating him with a pipe and hurled abuses at him. The assault went on for over two hours with the IIC even threatening to make Dalei drink urine. Following the incident, Dalei approached the ASP and reported the matter.

The allegations come close on the heels of the Jajpur case where a man reportedly attempted suicide and consumed pesticide after being beaten up and asked to strip in custody by Balichandrapur police. While the man was hospitalised at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and released on bail folling his discharge, three police personnel including Sub-inspector Chinamaya Prusty, ASI Durgesh Nandini Dey and constable Debendra Banarahad been placed under suspension on orders of Jajpur SP.