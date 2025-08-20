Baripada: In a shocking turn of events, a drunk man died after reportedly jumping out of a moving ambulance in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district today. The incident occured near Naranpur village which comes within Badasahi police limits. The deceased was identified as Sapan Singh (45), a resident of Naranpur.

As per reports, Sapan was sleeping on the roadside after consuming liquor. Suspecting that he had fainted, villagers contacted the 108 ambulance to take him to the hospital.

On getting the emergency call, the ambulance arrived at the spot immediately and picked up Sapan who was too inebriated to respond or make sense of what was happening.

The emergency vehicle was on the way to Pandit Raghunath Murmu medical college and hospital (PRM MCH) at Baripada when suddenly, Sapan woke up. With his hangover subsiding, he went into a frenzy on finding himself inside the ambulance. Consumed with panic, he removed the oxygen mask and drip, forced open the ambulance door and jumped out of the vehicle. He sustained grievous injuries from the impact of the fall and died instantly.

On getting information from locals, police reached the spot. They seized the body and sent it to PRM MCH for postmortem. A case of un-natural death has been registered and further probe is underway, police said. "We are trying to probe if any lapse in the ambulance safety protocols led to the incident. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after autopsy. Police are investigating circumstances leading to the mishap," they said.