Bhubaneswar: A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his father in an inebriated state and dumped the body in a pit in Deogarh district of Odisha two days ago.

The incident took place at Jambunali village of Kantabahal panchayat under Reamal block in Deogarh. The police today recovered the body and arrested accused Dukhu Kisan before launching a probe into the incident.

Dukhu, under the influence of alcohol, picked up a quarrel with his father Budhu Kisan (53) over some issues Tuesday night. He then attacked his father with an axe, reports said.

Budhu sustained grievous injuries in the attack and died on the spot. Dukhu’s mother and his wife were away from their home when the incident took place, reports added.

The accused allegedly dumped the body in a rainwater-filled pit near their house and covered it with palm leaves in an attempt to destroy the evidence.

The incident came to the fore when Dukhu’s mother and his wife returned home and enquired about Budhu.

They later found blood stains in their house and informed the incident to police. The cops soon rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the pit.