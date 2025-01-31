Cuttack: The e-Detection system at all 22 toll gates across Odisha will start monitoring motor vehicle insurance compliance from February 1 (Saturday).

Vehicles without valid insurance will be automatically detected, and an e-challan will be issued. The State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha, has completed all necessary preparations to implement this system.

As per Section 146 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, every motor vehicle must have valid insurance. Violation of this rule will attract penalties under Section 196, including a fine of Rs 2,000 or imprisonment for up to three months, or both.

Repeat offenders will face Rs 4,000 as fine or up to three months of imprisonment, or both, said the STA today.

Many private or commercial vehicles in Odisha operate without any valid insurance. As a result, the families of road accident victims are being deprived of the compensation. Taking this into consideration, the state government has decided to use e-Detection to identify the violators, added the STA.

Previously, the e-Detection system at toll gates was used to track violations related to permits, fitness certificates and tax compliance. Now, insurance violations will also be detected through this automated process. Additionally, modern enforcement techniques will be further integrated to enhance road safety, said the STA.