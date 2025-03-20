Bhubaneswar: Odisha has exported 4,18,79,050 tonnes of iron ore to China in last three years.

This was revealed by Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena while replying to a query of Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Souvic Biswal in the Assembly today.

According to the minister, Odisha has exported 4,18,79,050 tonnes of iron ore to China between 2022-23 fiscal and up to March 10 of the 2024-25 financial year.

The state has earned revenue to the tune of Rs 2,418.85 crore by exporting iron ore to China in three years, revealed the minister.

Odisha had earned Rs 312.05 crore as revenue from its iron ore exports to China in 2022-23 financial year.

The figure was Rs 1,086.96 crore in 2023-24 financial year.

The state has earned revenue to the tune of Rs 1,019.80 crore by exporting iron ores to China till March 10 of the 2024-25 fiscal, added the minister.

Biswal, a BJD MLA, had sought to know details regarding the iron ore exports form Odisha in the last three years.