Bhubaneswar: The size of Odisha’s economy (GSDP) at current prices is estimated to be Rs 9.5 lakh crore in 2024-25 financial year.

This was revealed by the Odisha Economic Survey 2024-25 tabled in the Assembly today.

The economy of Odisha has increased by 10 per cent from Rs 8.6 lakh crore in 2023-24 fiscal, said the survey.

In real terms, the economic growth in Odisha is estimated at 7.2 per cent in 2024-25 which is higher than the all India growth rate of 6.4 per cent.

The per capita income in Odisha has increased by 10.6 per cent to reach Rs 1,82,548 in 2024-25 as per the advanced estimation.

Odisha’s per capita income is 8.8 per cent less than India’s per capita income of Rs 2,00,162 in 2024-25 fiscal.

As per the economic survey, the production of food grains in Odisha has reached a record high of 143 lakh metric tonne (MT) in 2023-24 from 116.9 lakh MT in 2019-20.

Odisha is the fifth largest rice producer in the country with 8 per cent share in total rice production. Rice production in the state has increased from 97.6 lakh MT in 2019-20 to 115.4 lakh MT in 2023-24.

The survey report claimed that Odisha is the seventh largest vegetable producer in the country with 5.2 per cent share in the total vegetable production.